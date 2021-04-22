ajc logo
X

Cobb opens registration for online elementary school classes

August 19, 2020 Marietta - Meah Johnson (foreground), 7, works on her laptop for her school online class at Girls Inc. in Marietta on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Girls Inc. has opened its center during school hours to provide support to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade as they complete their online school work. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 19, 2020 Marietta - Meah Johnson (foreground), 7, works on her laptop for her school online class at Girls Inc. in Marietta on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Girls Inc. has opened its center during school hours to provide support to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade as they complete their online school work. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb families can now register their elementary school-aged children to attend online classes for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Registration, which ends May 2, can be done on the Cobb County School District’s website.

The district said this registration period doesn’t include middle or high school students or students who want to engage in part-time online lessons.

ExploreMore stories about Cobb County public schools

The deadline was April 2 to register rising sixth- through 12th-grade students for the new Cobb Online Learning Academy for the upcoming school year.

Students who aren’t signed up for an online option will be automatically enrolled in face-to-face learning when the new year resumes Aug. 2. More information about Cobb schools’ online learning options can be found on its website.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top