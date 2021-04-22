Cobb opens registration for online elementary school classes

Cobb families can now register their elementary school-aged children to attend online classes for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Registration, which ends May 2, can be done on the Cobb County School District’s website.
The district said this registration period doesn’t include middle or high school students or students who want to engage in part-time online lessons.
The deadline was April 2 to register rising sixth- through 12th-grade students for the new Cobb Online Learning Academy for the upcoming school year.
Students who aren’t signed up for an online option will be automatically enrolled in face-to-face learning when the new year resumes Aug. 2. More information about Cobb schools’ online learning options can be found on its website.