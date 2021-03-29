Cobb schools: Deadline nears to register for Online Learning Academy

X

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Parents have a few more days to register their older children for the Cobb County School District’s full-time online learning option for the upcoming school year.

The deadline is April 2 to register rising sixth- through 12th-grade students for the new Cobb Online Learning Academy for the 2021-22 school year. Parents must log on to the district’s ParentVUE system to begin the registration process.

Families can register elementary school children for online learning April 19 through May 2.

Middle and high school students who want to enroll part-time for online learning can register through the Cobb Virtual Academy. High schoolers who prefer an alternative, full-time blended model will register through Cobb Horizon High School.

Students who aren’t signed up for an online option will be automatically enrolled in face-to-face learning when the new year resumes Aug. 2.

More information about Cobb schools’ online learning options can be found on its website.

