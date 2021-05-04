Cobb nonprofit celebrates school nurses

The Cobb Schools Foundation paid tribute to the nurses during the event held at Osborne High School. Cobb County has about 140 nurses who serve the district’s 107,000 students, the system said.

School nurses promote the health and safety of students, intervene with potential and active health issues and “actively collaborate with others to build student and family capacity for adaptation, self-management, self-advocacy and learning,” according to the Georgia Association of School Nurses.