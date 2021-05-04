Cobb nonprofit celebrates school nurses

A nonprofit organization that supports the Cobb County School District held a drive-through event to celebrate nurses who work in the system.
The Cobb Schools Foundation paid tribute to the nurses during the event held at Osborne High School. Cobb County has about 140 nurses who serve the district’s 107,000 students, the system said.
School nurses promote the health and safety of students, intervene with potential and active health issues and “actively collaborate with others to build student and family capacity for adaptation, self-management, self-advocacy and learning,” according to the Georgia Association of School Nurses.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, school nurses collaborated with principals, teachers and other district staff members to ensure public health guidance was being followed in the classroom, the Cobb school district said.
Along with treating health conditions asthma, diabetes, seizures and other common ailments, nurses spend their evenings and weekends contact tracing for confirmed COVID-19 cases and answering parents’ questions about the coronavirus and other health issues, said Mountain View Principal Renee Garriss.
Nurses also helped vaccinate educators against COVID-19, the district said.
“It’s difficult to try and think of creative ways to thank other people who willingly risk everything dear to them to make our world better and safer,” said Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director Felicia Wagner. “Despite the worldly noise that too often gets in the way of stewardship, we do notice you. You are cherished by so many, and I hope our school nurses can get a glimpse of our gratitude.”