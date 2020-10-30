30 Cobb schools now reporting COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, 25 elementary and five middle schools reported that each has fewer than 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department, according to the Cobb County School District’s website. The health department has confirmed 443 cases of COVID-19 in the district since July 1.

A school district spokesman said Friday that the system is operating with health department guidance and “will continue to take every precaution possible.”