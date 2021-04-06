Cobb high school student earns $40,000 scholarship

A Cobb County high school student is among 25 graduating seniors winning a College Board’s Opportunity Scholarship.
Laura Harriss, a Hillgrove High School senior, will receive $40,000 to apply towards her post-secondary studies, according to the Cobb County School District.
Students are given an opportunity to win the scholarship by completing the six planning steps outlined by the College Board, some of which include practicing for the SATs, applying to schools and filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.
Students can win $500 for each step they complete. Any student who completes all six steps are in the running to receive $40,000.
Harriss has participated in Hillgrove’s culinary program since she was a sophomore and has won many competitions, said Chef Dee Smith, the school’s lead culinary arts instructor.
“She never gives less than 110% to anything she does,” she said.
Credit: Cobb County School District
Cobb schools said Smith and Harriss will take part in the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia’s Teacher-Student Culinary Competition scheduled for later this month. The pair will have an hour to cook a two-course meal using two portable butane burners. Their creation will be graded by professional judges, and the top three teams will win scholarships.
The Cobb County School District said Harriss has been accepted to all 13 colleges to which she’s applied and will use her spring break to visit her top three schools before making a final decision. She plans to major in food science, the district said.