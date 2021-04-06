Cobb high school student earns $40,000 scholarship

“She never gives less than 110% to anything she does,” she said.

Laura Harriss, a Hillgrove High School senior, was recently recognized on ABC’s Good Morning America as a recipient of College Board's Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship. Credit: Cobb County School District Credit: Cobb County School District Credit: Cobb County School District

Cobb schools said Smith and Harriss will take part in the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia’s Teacher-Student Culinary Competition scheduled for later this month. The pair will have an hour to cook a two-course meal using two portable butane burners. Their creation will be graded by professional judges, and the top three teams will win scholarships.

The Cobb County School District said Harriss has been accepted to all 13 colleges to which she’s applied and will use her spring break to visit her top three schools before making a final decision. She plans to major in food science, the district said.