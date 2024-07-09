Cobb Elections board prepares to sue Cobb County seeking ruling on map

The county is operating under its contested map, and the elections board held May primary elections based on it.

In a lawsuit still pending, a potential candidate for District 2 sued the elections board after she was disqualified from running under the district map. Her lawsuit alleges the county map is unconstitutional and she should be allowed to run for office.

Judge Kellie Hill held a hearing in that case in June, but has yet to issue a ruling.

Daniel White, the elections board’s attorney, told Hill in the hearing that if the map is thrown out and the primary elections need to be redone, it would be nearly impossible for the elections department to complete a new primary before the November general election.

In lieu of a ruling from Hill, the Board of Elections voted to prepare its own legal action to ask for a ruling on whether the map is constitutional.

Elections Board Chairwoman Tori Silas said because the elections board only meets once a month, it made sense to authorize White to prepare the filing to ensure the board is proactive in getting a final determination on the map.

“We don’t know how Judge Hill will rule. However she rules, we obviously will abide by that ruling,” Silas said. “But we are attempting to be proactive.”

Two board members, Jennifer Mosbacher and Stacy Efrat, voted against preparing the lawsuit. Mosbacher said she worries another lawsuit could further complicate things.

“It has the potential to extend the process even further,” she said.

The elections board has maintained a neutral position on the map’s legality but has seen the impact on voters, Silas said.

“There’s a significant amount of confusion,” she said. “That, again, confusion is a result of two competing maps — neither of which were drawn by the Board of Elections, nor is it our obligation or responsibility to draw maps. We simply implement the maps.”