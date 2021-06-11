Cobb County schools set new social media, public comment rules

“The components of this rule, again, is to protect staff, provide guidance on what would be appropriate and not,” he added.

York said employees who violate the policy could receive a range of disciplinary actions, from being issued a corrective letter to being fired.

Cobb County schools also modified its ethics policy to add a new rule for employees who provide interviews with media outlets. Employees are now required to coordinate any media interviews through the district’s communications office, and that they are not speaking to the media on behalf of the system or school board.

Explore More stories about Cobb County Public Schools

Board members also narrowly changed its policy spelling out how residents can sign up to make public comments at meetings. The district will now cap the number of speakers to 15, and they will be given two minutes to address the board.

“You can get your point across in two minutes,” said Chairman Randy Scamihorn.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said speakers will be allowed to sign up online the night before the school board meeting. He also said the district will only allow residents to speak at either the work session or the meeting, not both.

Board members approved the change along a party-line vote. Republicans Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler, David Banks and David Chastain voted in favor of the policy while Davis, Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins opposed it.