Cobb County schools record more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in new report

Georgia currently has the nation’s fifth-highest number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, according to federal health data. Two hundred-fifty children were admitted to Georgia hospitals in the week ending Aug. 25.

Less than 24% of Georgians between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated. Children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.

In a recent data report, the Georgia Department of Health reports that more than one in every 100 children in the state between the ages of 5 to 17 has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.