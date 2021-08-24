ajc logo
X

AJC Community Conversation: Top educators to discuss school safety amid surging COVID

On Aug. 30, the AJC will present a Community Conversation: School is in Session. The newspaper has invited the superintendents from six of the largest school systems in metro Atlanta to talk about solutions for the new challenges generated by this pandemic.
Caption
On Aug. 30, the AJC will present a Community Conversation: School is in Session. The newspaper has invited the superintendents from six of the largest school systems in metro Atlanta to talk about solutions for the new challenges generated by this pandemic.

Credit: Forsyth County School District

Credit: Forsyth County School District

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Almost one year ago, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gathered metro Atlanta’s top school officials to talk about their plans to keep students, educators, and staff safe as COVID-19 began to change our daily lives.

Now, the delta variant poses a greater health risk to our communities, and schools have become the epicenter of the political debate over how to handle the pandemic.

On Aug. 30, the AJC will present a Community Conversation: School is in Session. The newspaper has invited the superintendents from six of the largest school systems in metro Atlanta to talk about solutions for the new problems generated by this pandemic.

The event will be hosted by AJC education reporters Alia Malik and Vanessa McCray. Our journalists will be asking questions based on the newspaper’s extensive coverage of how the pandemic has impacted our schools. They will also ask the superintendents direct questions from AJC readers.

Our panelists will include:

  • Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
  • Dr. Morcease Beasley, Clayton County Schools
  • Chris Ragsdale, Cobb County School District
  • Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County Schools
  • Dr. Mike Looney, Fulton County Schools
  • Dr. Calvin Watts, Gwinnett County Schools

Viewers can tune into the live conversation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on AJC Facebook and YouTube.

RSVP now at ajc.com/conversations.

In Other News
1
Metro Atlanta schools face bus driver shortage
2
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 23)
3
SE Atlanta neighborhoods: Don’t build police training facility on old...
4
South Fulton to consider Confederate street renaming task force
5
Atlanta seeking to hire city’s first-ever director of Violence...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top