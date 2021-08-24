AJC Community Conversation: Top educators to discuss school safety amid surging COVID

Almost one year ago, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gathered metro Atlanta’s top school officials to talk about their plans to keep students, educators, and staff safe as COVID-19 began to change our daily lives.
Now, the delta variant poses a greater health risk to our communities, and schools have become the epicenter of the political debate over how to handle the pandemic.
On Aug. 30, the AJC will present a Community Conversation: School is in Session. The newspaper has invited the superintendents from six of the largest school systems in metro Atlanta to talk about solutions for the new problems generated by this pandemic.
The event will be hosted by AJC education reporters Alia Malik and Vanessa McCray. Our journalists will be asking questions based on the newspaper’s extensive coverage of how the pandemic has impacted our schools. They will also ask the superintendents direct questions from AJC readers.
Our panelists will include:
- Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
- Dr. Morcease Beasley, Clayton County Schools
- Chris Ragsdale, Cobb County School District
- Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County Schools
- Dr. Mike Looney, Fulton County Schools
- Dr. Calvin Watts, Gwinnett County Schools
Viewers can tune into the live conversation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on AJC Facebook and YouTube.
RSVP now at ajc.com/conversations.