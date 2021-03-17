Cobb County School District to host virtual job fair for teachers

The Cobb County School District is in the market for educators who want to teach in the state’s second largest system.
The district will hold a virtual job fair March 23-25. Registration is open through March 21 for candidates to apply on the district’s website.
The fair will offer more than 750 new certified teaching positions at all grade levels, the district said in a news release.
“All schools will be attending the hiring fair so it’s an ideal time for potential teachers to make a great first impression on principals,” said Amanda Shaw, the district’s assistant director of employment.
Cobb County is the state’s second largest district with more than 107,000 students. As of January, the district had 17,881 employees, with 5,972 serving as classroom teachers, according to its website.
Cobb schools said in a news release that nearly 98% of its employees have renewed their contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Applicants can learn more about teaching in Cobb County by visiting the district’s website.