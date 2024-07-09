Metro Atlanta

Cobb County postpones proposed stormwater fee changes indefinitely

Creation of separate stormwater utility fee would have funded overdue improvements to infrastructure
Cobb County residents hold up signs that say "No Rain Tax" in protest of the stormwater utility fee at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb County residents hold up signs that say "No Rain Tax" in protest of the stormwater utility fee at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)
By
31 minutes ago

The Cobb County Commission voted to again table the plan to change how stormwater fees are collected in the county after significant pushback from the public, but this time with no set date to reconsider.

The board tabled the proposal in March with a promise to return to it in August. In Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners failed to set a date to bring up the issue.

The county’s stormwater plan looks to address a backlog of sinkhole and pipe repairs after years of severe flooding and a historic lack of investment in stormwater infrastructure.

ExploreIn-depth: Metro Atlanta stormwater struggles highlight investment needs in Cobb

The current system calculates a fee according to water usage, which Water System Director Judy Jones said is not an accurate representation of a property’s impact to the stormwater system. The new fee would be calculated based on a property’s amount of impervious surface — concrete and other surfaces that prevent the absorption of water.

Cobb’s fee as proposed would likely fall between $2.17 and $4.00 per month for the average residential water customer with 3,700 square feet of impervious surface. Water and sewer rates would also decrease slightly to account for the shift.

ExploreFrom March: Cobb commissioners postpone vote on stormwater fee

When the board voted to table the proposal in March, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid indicated she wants the board to find and implement solutions to the stormwater issues that prior boards talked about but never properly funded.

“There are some minor details that we are still looking to get some consensus on, if there will be consensus,” Cupid said in Tuesday’s meeting. “There will be a need to fund stormwater. We’re going to have to figure out how.”

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Delta to team with Saudi airline as kingdom invests billions in tourism
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger

Credit: TNS

Georgia election board to weigh changes to voting rules and oversight

Credit: TNS

Georgia election board to weigh changes to voting rules and oversight

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Fulton election board loses another chair
17m ago
Cobb Elections board prepares to sue Cobb County seeking ruling on map
1h ago
Roswell establishes a public facilities authority to fund city projects
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Darryl Webb

Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe
More than 15 food and drink events to check out this July in metro Atlanta