Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

The Cobb County Commission voted Tuesday to enter a settlement with Kroger in the ongoing national opioid lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributers and retailers.

The settlement agreement totals $1.2 billion nationally. County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the final amount Cobb will receive over 11 years won’t be determined until other jurisdictions join the settlement, which will be split among them all.

This is one of several settlements Cobb County and other jurisdictions have entered in recent years, seeking to hold multiple companies responsible for the opioid epidemic and to obtain resources to address the aongoing impacts.