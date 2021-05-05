ajc logo
X

Cobb County buys 52 air-conditioned school buses

10/5/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Clarkdale Elementary School students board their school bus at the end the school day in Austell, Monday, October 5, 2020. Cobb County schools, the stateÕs second largest district with about 112,000 students, will begin the first phase of its reopening plan on Monday, Oct. 5. The district will reopen classes to students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and kindergarten through 12th grade special education students. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
10/5/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Clarkdale Elementary School students board their school bus at the end the school day in Austell, Monday, October 5, 2020. Cobb County schools, the stateÕs second largest district with about 112,000 students, will begin the first phase of its reopening plan on Monday, Oct. 5. The district will reopen classes to students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and kindergarten through 12th grade special education students. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Cobb County School District will spend nearly $6 million to replace some of its older buses with newer ones that will keep students cool during the summer months.

The system will buy a total of 52 buses, including buses for students with special needs, for $5.7 million. The buses purchased from Yancey Bus Sales and Services will have air-conditioning, the district said.

Cobb school board members unanimously approved the purchase at its April 22 meeting. The district will pay for the buses using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue and other state and federal funding.

ExploreKeeping it cool — Cobb decides all school buses need air conditioning

Marc Smith, chief technology and operations officer for the Cobb County School District, said the new buses will replace existing ones that will be taken out of service. The new buses will be evenly dispersed on transportation routes across the county, he said.

According to the school district’s website, Cobb schools has 1,174 buses that transport more than 72,000 students daily on 870 routes. District buses make more than 37,000 stops and travel over 68,000 miles each day, the district’s website added. Cobb schools also employs 875 bus drivers and 139 monitors, the district’s website says.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top