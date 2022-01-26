Cobb commissioners endorse proposed election map in party-line vote

“I think it leaves the county extremely vulnerable to not vote for something that represents our interests,” Cupid said.

Republican lawmakers may put forth a counter-proposal, regardless; Jimmy Gisi, the deputy county manager, on Monday told the board he expected a competing map to surface in the coming days.

While Democrats described the changes as minor, Cobb Republicans said it could have a major impact on future elections. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, an East Cobb Republican, won her 2018 election by just 3% of the overall vote. Birrell told the AJC she objected to her district gaining areas south of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, while losing some of East Cobb, a traditionally conservative area.

The four commission districts have to be redrawn after the U.S. Census every 10 years to ensure roughly equal representation — about 191,000 residents per seat. The chair is elected county-wide, while the four districts today are split evenly between Republican and Democrats.