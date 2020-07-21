Cobb County employees get $1K bonus for work during pandemic

The county said it expects more than $1 million of the $3.1 million used to pay for the bonuses will be reimbursed by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is used to help governments offset expenses related to the pandemic.

“A lot of times, rightfully so, a lot of emphasis is put on public safety because many recognize that as a core service of county government,” said Public Safety Director Randy Crider. “But there were a lot of other employees in this county that really put themselves in harm’s way at that time that are outside of public safety.”