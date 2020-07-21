Cobb County employees get $1K bonus for work during pandemic

More than 3,100 Cobb employees will see an increase in their upcoming paychecks due to the services they provided while the county was operating in a limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County commissioners last week approved a $1,000 bonus for non-managerial workers who kept government services running. Employees eligible for the bonus work in a variety of areas including public safety, water, transportation and other county departments.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said the bonuses are “our way to tell those essential workers that the board recognizes their efforts.”
The county said it expects more than $1 million of the $3.1 million used to pay for the bonuses will be reimbursed by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is used to help governments offset expenses related to the pandemic.
“A lot of times, rightfully so, a lot of emphasis is put on public safety because many recognize that as a core service of county government,” said Public Safety Director Randy Crider. “But there were a lot of other employees in this county that really put themselves in harm’s way at that time that are outside of public safety.”