Cobb authority approves $13M in bonds for Papa John’s headquarters project

Nelson Geter, executive director of the Development Authority, said Papa John’s will pay debt service on the bonds.

Clark Hungerford, chairman of the Development Authority, said the tax abatement would only apply towards personal property at the site, such as improvements made to the existing office space, furniture and equipment. He said Papa John’s plans to build out the two floors it will lease at the building.

Hungerford said a fiscal impact study concluded the company’s relocation will have a positive affect on the county and the school district.

“Any time you’re trying to recruit an opportunity for this county as opposed to other locations, everybody comes with their economic incentives available to the applicant,” he said.

Authority member Donna Rowe said the relocation will attract other companies to Cobb.

“It’s just good for The Battery area, (and) it’s good for Cobb County,” she said.

Development Authority members J.C. Bradbury and Karen Hallacy voted against the resolution while Hungerford, Rowe, Jamala McFadden and Smith Peck approved it. Member Kevin Nichols did not attend the meeting.

While he’s glad Papa John’s is coming to Cobb, Bradbury said he didn’t think the Development Authority’s incentives made a difference in Papa John’s decision because the company said in November that it would be moving to the county.

“I was not convinced this investment would not happen without incentives,” he said.

Cobb County Commissioners at their Nov. 10 meeting unanimously approved an incentive package for Papa John’s that reduced building permit and business license fees for the company. The value of that package was $105,314, according to county documents.