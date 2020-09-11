Boutique hotel opens at The Battery Atlanta

An upscale hotel has joined the lineup of businesses now operating at The Battery Atlanta.
Aloft Atlanta, a 142-room boutique hotel, is now open at 950 Battery Avenue near Truist Park, the Braves Development Company said this week.
The hotel’s design features a contemporary exterior and industrial, open space design elements for the interior. The loft-inspired guestrooms and suites come with large televisions, rain forest bathroom showers and free high-speed internet. Rates start at $123 per night, according to Aloft Atlanta’s website.
Hotel amenities include a bar, lounge, fitness center and a cafe with breakfast option and grab-and-go selections. Aloft Atlanta is also a pet friendly hotel, and provides a special bed, bowl and treats for dogs.
The hotel was constructed by the Braves Development Company in partnership with Encore Enterprises, a commercial real estate firm.
“The overall design of Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta differentiates it from traditional hotels,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development at Braves Development Company. “The boutique hotel’s amenities not only complement our live, work, play and stay destination, but also cater to the needs of our fans and guests.”
Face coverings are required for indoor public areas throughout the hotel. You can learn more about Aloft Atlanta by visiting its website.