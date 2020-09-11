Boutique hotel opens at The Battery Atlanta

Aloft Atlanta is a new 142-room boutique hotel located at 950 Battery Avenue near Truist Park. Credit: The Battery Atlanta Credit: The Battery Atlanta

The hotel was constructed by the Braves Development Company in partnership with Encore Enterprises, a commercial real estate firm.

“The overall design of Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta differentiates it from traditional hotels,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development at Braves Development Company. “The boutique hotel’s amenities not only complement our live, work, play and stay destination, but also cater to the needs of our fans and guests.”

Aloft Atlanta is a new 142-room boutique hotel located at 950 Battery Avenue near Truist Park. Credit: The Battery Atlanta Credit: The Battery Atlanta

Face coverings are required for indoor public areas throughout the hotel. You can learn more about Aloft Atlanta by visiting its website.