Cobb audit adds 400 ballots to election results

Eveler said the scanner at the precinct jammed for a period of time. While a technician repaired the device, voters were directed to place their ballots in what’s called an emergency slot. Eveler said poll workers should have scanned the ballots after the scanner was repaired or placed them in a bag for scanning at the main elections office headquarters. Instead, they were combined with the ballots that were already scanned, so officials had to scan the entire batch of ballots a second time.

The county also said 34 ballots were added to the results after they cleared the adjudication process. These additional ballots won’t change the outcome of the election, Eveler said.

The audit is part of the normal evaluation process the county does between election night and when the Board of Elections and Registration certifies the results, Eveler said. The board is set to certify the results at noon Friday.

“This is how we can say to the Board that we do not have any discrepancy that affects results and they can certify the election,” she said.