Record number of Cobb voters, but turnout rate drops

Bullock said this block of apathetic voters is unlikely to be the primary target of get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of Georgia’s two runoff Senate races.

“The primary target in a runoff is to get people to come back,” said Bullock, noting that most runoffs see a significant drop in voter participation from the general election. “First effort: Get back the same voters you had. Second effort: Try and find some new voters.”

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said everyone who wanted to had ample opportunity to vote in 2020.

“I expected more, but that’s the way it goes,” she wrote in an email.