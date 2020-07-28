Cobb appoints 3 new Magistrate Court judges

Perez has been practicing law since 2009, with a focus in domestic, civil litigation, immigration and criminal defense work. She has a private practice in which she represents injured people who are seeking to recover payment for work and clients who want to negotiate with creditors. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University and obtained her juris doctorate from John Marshall Law School.

Chouhan is the managing partner of Chouhan Law Firm LLC, which focuses on small business and corporate law, according to its website. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with concentrations in finance and marketing, from Berry College. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University and a juris doctorate from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law.

Dubbed the People’s Court, the Magistrate Court of Cobb County has 15 part-time judges whose around-the-clock duties include handling first appearance hearings in criminal cases, processing search and arrest warrants, issuing orders in civil cases and performing wedding ceremonies.