Cobb appoints 3 new Magistrate Court judges

Three new faces have joined the “People’s Court” in Cobb County.
Rita Cherry, Toqeer Chouhan and Amanda Perez have been appointed as part-time judges to the Magistrate Court of Cobb County. The appointments were made by Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy and unanimously confirmed by Cobb County Superior Court. Cherry and Chouhan were sworn in Tuesday, and Perez will be sworn in at a later date.
Murphy said the three judges bring 47 years of experience to the court and “each share our commitment to improving access to justice for our community."
“We are excited to have them join our team,” he said.
Cherry previously served as a Magistrate Court judge in 2015. She practiced law in employment and labor cases, served as a defense attorney in the Cobb County Circuit Defender’s office, worked as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County and as a senior assistant city attorney for the city of Atlanta. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from Grambling State University and a juris doctorate from John Marshall Law School.
Perez has been practicing law since 2009, with a focus in domestic, civil litigation, immigration and criminal defense work. She has a private practice in which she represents injured people who are seeking to recover payment for work and clients who want to negotiate with creditors. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University and obtained her juris doctorate from John Marshall Law School.
Chouhan is the managing partner of Chouhan Law Firm LLC, which focuses on small business and corporate law, according to its website. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with concentrations in finance and marketing, from Berry College. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University and a juris doctorate from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law.
Dubbed the People’s Court, the Magistrate Court of Cobb County has 15 part-time judges whose around-the-clock duties include handling first appearance hearings in criminal cases, processing search and arrest warrants, issuing orders in civil cases and performing wedding ceremonies.