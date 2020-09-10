Cobb absentee ballot drop boxes available starting Sept. 16

Ten absentee ballot drop boxes will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16 for voters to return their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. The locations are:

Cobb County Elections and Registration, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta

West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane , Kennesaw

Cobb Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw

East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta

South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell

Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street, Smyrna

Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta

Elections officials encourage residents to use absentee ballots to vote to avoid long lines on Election Day. In-person voting wait times may also increase due to social distancing and sanitizing requirements, the county said.