Cobb absentee ballot drop boxes available starting Sept. 16

Beginning next week, Cobb voters will be able to drop off their absentee ballots at several locations around the county.
Ten absentee ballot drop boxes will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16 for voters to return their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. The locations are:
- Cobb County Elections and Registration, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane , Kennesaw
- Cobb Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta
- South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
- Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street, Smyrna
- Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta
Elections officials encourage residents to use absentee ballots to vote to avoid long lines on Election Day. In-person voting wait times may also increase due to social distancing and sanitizing requirements, the county said.
Cobb County is also beefing up security around absentee ballot drop box locations. County Commissioners last month approved spending $316,800 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding to install camera surveillance systems at 16 locations.
Eveler said the cameras have already been installed at the 10 drop box locations that will open next week. She said the county is still looking for suitable locations for six additional drop box sites.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 12 at several locations around Cobb. Those locations, dates and times are posted on the county’s website. For questions, visit cobbelections.org or call (770) 528-2581.
Voters can also obtain an absentee ballot application to vote by mail by visiting the Cobb elections website or the Georgia Secretary of State website. Voters can check their registration status by visiting the Georgia My Voter Page.