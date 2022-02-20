Closing arguments Monday in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Closing arguments in the high-profile trial are expected to begin Monday morning.

The case will then go to the jury, which was seated last Monday ahead of opening statements.

(The state trial lasted about six weeks.)

A FATHER’S REACTION

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, said some of the evidence presented at trial was difficult to sit through.

He got up and left the courtroom Friday when a a GBI firearms expert pulled out the 12-gauge shotgun Travis McMichael used to kill his son.

But Marcus Arbery said the hate crimes trial is important because it shows the world “who these men really are.”

