Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Closing arguments Monday in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Hate crime trial for killers of Ahmaud Arbery begins

caption arrowCaption
Hate crime trial for killers of Ahmaud Arbery begins

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The three men convicted last fall of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder are now in federal court facing hate crimes charges in the case.

THE TRIAL SO FAR

Testimony concluded Friday with the defense calling just one witness.

By contrast, federal prosecutors called 20 witnesses over four days, many of whom testified Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had lengthy histories of making incendiary remarks about Black people.

WHAT’S AHEAD

Closing arguments in the high-profile trial are expected to begin Monday morning.

The case will then go to the jury, which was seated last Monday ahead of opening statements.

(The state trial lasted about six weeks.)

A FATHER’S REACTION

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, said some of the evidence presented at trial was difficult to sit through.

He got up and left the courtroom Friday when a a GBI firearms expert pulled out the 12-gauge shotgun Travis McMichael used to kill his son.

But Marcus Arbery said the hate crimes trial is important because it shows the world “who these men really are.”

For updates during the day from the trial, visit ajc.com.

ExploreComplete coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery case

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
How Atlanta ducked a Buckhead divorce
Feds, defense rest cases in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Feb. 18)
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top