Ahmaud Arbery case: Opening statements start this afternoon

Brunswick - Opening statements in the federal hate crimes trial against three men convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will begin this afternoon, the judge overseeing the trial said this morning.
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told lawyers after court convened that the jury to hear the case should be struck before a lunch break, after which openings will be given by the prosecution and the lawyers representing Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan.
Wood continued to bring in groups of prospective jurors for their final rounds of questioning at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.
“Today those of you who are chosen will actually begin the trial,” Wood said to the groups. Twelve people will be picked to serve on the jury as well as four alternates.
Wood told the potential jurors that she anticipates evidence of racial bias will be presented and she cautioned them, “I understand there is material that many may deem to be offensive may be introduced.”
The judge then told the jury panels that they must consider only the evidence presented at trial and to follow her instructions. Wood also asked the prospective jurors if they had made up their minds on the case and if they had done any independent research on it. No one said he or she had done so.
Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor Bryan were convicted of murder in a state case last fall. In January, the McMichaels were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole; Bryan, who filmed the cellphone video of Arbery collapsing in the street from two shotgun blasts, was given the possibility of parole.
The three men were also indicted on federal charges accusing them of interfering with Arbery’s rights and targeting him because he was Black, among other charges. The maximum punishment for the hate crimes charges is life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Of the more than 160 potential jurors questioned last week, just about all of them were familiar with the case. And many expressed negative opinions about the three men standing trial. Those who said they could remain impartial and consider the evidence with an open mind were allowed to remain in the jury pool.
The prospective jurors were grilled about their exposure to the case, their views on race and the opinions they have formed since the 25-year-old Arbery was chased and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, in a neighborhood just outside Brunswick.
