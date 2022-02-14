Ahmaud Arbery case: Opening statements start this afternoon

The judge then told the jury panels that they must consider only the evidence presented at trial and to follow her instructions. Wood also asked the prospective jurors if they had made up their minds on the case and if they had done any independent research on it. No one said he or she had done so.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor Bryan were convicted of murder in a state case last fall. In January, the McMichaels were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole; Bryan, who filmed the cellphone video of Arbery collapsing in the street from two shotgun blasts, was given the possibility of parole.

The three men were also indicted on federal charges accusing them of interfering with Arbery’s rights and targeting him because he was Black, among other charges. The maximum punishment for the hate crimes charges is life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Of the more than 160 potential jurors questioned last week, just about all of them were familiar with the case. And many expressed negative opinions about the three men standing trial. Those who said they could remain impartial and consider the evidence with an open mind were allowed to remain in the jury pool.

The prospective jurors were grilled about their exposure to the case, their views on race and the opinions they have formed since the 25-year-old Arbery was chased and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, in a neighborhood just outside Brunswick.

