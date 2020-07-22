Clermont Lounge re-opening (again) after closure due to COVID-19

The show will go on Thursday at the Clermont Lounge, which has been quiet for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Clermont posted on social media Wednesday that it would re-open, though it added no other details. Other legendary Atlanta spots for adult nightlife have stayed open with safety restrictions in place.
The 55-year-old basement of body-to-body fun closed July 7 because of the positive staff member. Three days later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms rolled the city back to Phase 1, meaning restrictions like restaurants told again to close their dining rooms.
The pandemic first quieted partying at the iconic Intown spot on March 18.
The Clermont stayed closed until June 11. At that time, there were requirements with the re-opening, including: No parties of more than six people, mandatory temperature checks, only sitting customers will be served, six-feet social distancing, hand sanitation would be offered.
Cases have been on the rise in Fulton County. Since the Clermont closed Mayor Bottoms instituted an ordinance requiring people to wear masks. With Gov. Brian Kemp opposing the move, the future of the mask law is currently working its way through the courts.