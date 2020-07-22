Clermont Lounge re-opening (again) after closure due to COVID-19

The Clermont posted on social media Wednesday that it would re-open, though it added no other details. Other legendary Atlanta spots for adult nightlife have stayed open with safety restrictions in place.

The 55-year-old basement of body-to-body fun closed July 7 because of the positive staff member. Three days later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms rolled the city back to Phase 1, meaning restrictions like restaurants told again to close their dining rooms.