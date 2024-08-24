Clear, sunny skies as temperatures begin to rise

Morning lows will be comfortable on Sunday, but Atlanta will get hot again.
There will be a low of 64 degrees before the morning warms up. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez anticipates clear skies in the morning and for the rest of the day.
The afternoon high for this time of year is 88 degrees, but Atlanta will see a high of 90.
“Sunday afternoon, temperatures go just a little bit hotter,” Lopez said.
Humidity will remain low, and no rain is expected on Sunday. Rain is staying away for the next few days as temperatures continue to rise above average.
Atlanta will reach a high of 97 degrees by Wednesday after gradually inching up. Morning lows will also increase by Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author