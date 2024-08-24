SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Clear, sunny skies as temperatures begin to rise

ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

By
0 minutes ago

Morning lows will be comfortable on Sunday, but Atlanta will get hot again.

There will be a low of 64 degrees before the morning warms up. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez anticipates clear skies in the morning and for the rest of the day.

The afternoon high for this time of year is 88 degrees, but Atlanta will see a high of 90.

“Sunday afternoon, temperatures go just a little bit hotter,” Lopez said.

Humidity will remain low, and no rain is expected on Sunday. Rain is staying away for the next few days as temperatures continue to rise above average.

Atlanta will reach a high of 97 degrees by Wednesday after gradually inching up. Morning lows will also increase by Wednesday.

Five-day forecast, Aug. 25, 2024

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

