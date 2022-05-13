Trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill set for September

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will face a jury on charges he violated the civil rights of seven Clayton jail detainees in September.
The Clayton Sheriff’s Office announced the trial date — Sept. 26 — early Friday morning in a post on social media site Nixle, a favorite tool of the department to share its news.
“We are pleased to announce that we have received a trial date of September 26, 2022 to exonerate Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and get him back to work,” the post said.
Federal authorities in April 2021 indicted Hill on charges he violated the civil rights of four detainees by strapping them to restraint chairs as a form of punishment. Charges involving three more detainees have been added in subsequent superseding indictments filed near the end of last year and earlier this year.
Hill, who has remained free on bail while he awaits trial, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was suspended from duty by Gov. Brian Kemp last June.
In the Nixle post, Clayton Sheriff’s Office attorney Alan Parker said a hearing has been set before the Georgia Court of Appeals for June 7 on Hill’s suspension.
“Georgia law states that an elected official’s suspension should be lifted by the first term of court if it is not so tried by that period. 4 terms of court have now passed since Sheriff Hill’s suspension,” Parker wrote.
