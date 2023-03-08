Clayton Schools taking new direction on discipline, student activities

Smith, named interim superintendent in December, also discussed other changes he is making that he thinks will put the district on the path to success, including bringing athletic programs to elementary schools, reorganizing staff and adding non-traditional programs for a largely Black student body like golf.

“There is an urgency here in Clayton County,” Smith said early in his remarks. “We’ve had some struggles for a while. Folks know about it in this community and throughout the metro Atlanta area.”

Some of the changes are already underway. He said elementary students are now playing basketball while gymnastics, track, bowling and soccer programs are on the way.

“We now have the opportunity to give ... kids something to participate in that’s positive,” he said.

Staff will also see changes over the year, some to better align workers with their skills while others will have to prove their merit, he said. Leaders in the district’s central office, for instance, did not receive contracts recently issued to others at individual schools.

That decision, he said, “was not to cause anxiety but to merely ask them to reflect and bring to this school system a deeper commitment to the work.”

Smith also discussed the district’s $350 million SPLOST request for schools that Clayton residents will vote on during a special election March 21. The money would fund new schools, building renovations and the creation of early learning centers. But unlike past SPLOST requests, Clayton is asking that voters approve $435 million in bonds so that the district can access the money more quickly.

“We can ... start tearing down and building in May and June,” he said.

Among the asks in the SPLOST list is $70 million to replace the 60-year-old North Clayton High School with a new building that would include a nine-hole golf course. It would join 12 other golf programs in the district.

“Everybody said, ‘What do Clayton County kids need with a golf course,’” he said.

“Why not Clayton County kids?” he responded. “Why not Clayton County kids having something unique, something to brag about?”