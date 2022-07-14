ajc logo
Clayton County to spend $1.1 million on clear backpacks

Clayton County School Superintendent Morcease Beasley talks about weapons and school safety during a May meeting at North Clayton Middle School. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools will spend $1.1 million to pay for clear backpacks for all the district’s 51,000 students, the school system said Wednesday.

The south metro Atlanta district said earlier this week that in an effort to promote school safety it was banning all backpacks except those that are clear. The new policy covers all students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Clayton’s first day of school is Aug. 3.

“The use of clear bookbags is another layer to enhance a safe learning and teaching environment for our schools,” the district said in an update of the mandate on Wednesday.

The decision comes as school systems across metro Atlanta are trying to improve security in the wake of mass shootings across the nation, including the May deaths of 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request found that close to 100 weapons were brought to Clayton school campuses or on its busses during the 2021-2022 academic year. They included an AR-15 assault rifle, handguns, brass knuckles, knives, BB guns, stun guns and tasers.

In the Wednesday update to the new book bag mandate, Clayton leaders said the backpacks will be distributed during open houses at the district’s schools, unless there are supply chain issues. Parents can also purchase clear backpacks separately.

The district will allow student athletes to bring duffle bags that are not clear to sport practices, but the bags will be taken by coaches and stored securely until they are needed for activities. Purses and brown bags for lunch do not have to be clear, but will be inspected by school leaders.

In addition, students will be allowed to decorate clear bags but they must remain clear enough for school staff.

Lockers will also be available for use. The district banned the use of lockers in late April because of safety concerns.

