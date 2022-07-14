Clayton County to spend $1.1 million on clear backpacks

Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request found that close to 100 weapons were brought to Clayton school campuses or on its busses during the 2021-2022 academic year. They included an AR-15 assault rifle, handguns, brass knuckles, knives, BB guns, stun guns and tasers.

In the Wednesday update to the new book bag mandate, Clayton leaders said the backpacks will be distributed during open houses at the district’s schools, unless there are supply chain issues. Parents can also purchase clear backpacks separately.

The district will allow student athletes to bring duffle bags that are not clear to sport practices, but the bags will be taken by coaches and stored securely until they are needed for activities. Purses and brown bags for lunch do not have to be clear, but will be inspected by school leaders.

In addition, students will be allowed to decorate clear bags but they must remain clear enough for school staff.

Lockers will also be available for use. The district banned the use of lockers in late April because of safety concerns.