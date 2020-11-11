Clayton Schools leader warns virtual-only learning could be extended

Atlanta Public Schools officials have said they will not offer in-person classes this semester and DeKalb County Schools is waiting for COVID-19 infection rates to drop below 100 cases per 100,000 people for 14 consecutive days. DeKalb’s most recent rates were more than 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Clayton decided late last month to remain all-virtual for the remainder of the first semester because infection county rates failed to fall below 100 cases per 100,000 people.

“We are looking for three periods of two-weeks of which the data is decreasing," Beasley said. “We have not had that. As a matter of fact, the data is now surging upward in the wrong direction.”