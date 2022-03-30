Clayton Schools employees to get $2,000 bonuses in April

Employees of Clayton County Schools will get a one-time $2,000 incentive bonus next month, the south metro Atlanta district says.
Workers across the system, including principals, teachers and custodians, will see the supplemental pay near the end of April. All fulltime staff are eligible for the pay while part-time and substitute workers must have worked a minimum of 90 days and be active in the last 30 days.
“The board of education is honored to support the April bonus for all employees,” school board chairwoman Jessie Goree said in a new release. “Our commitment is to ensure all employees feel valued and appreciated as members of our team. This is just one gesture towards that end with more to come.”
Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the funds will help retain staff during what has been several tough years.
“The incentive supplement is the leadership’s way of expressing appreciation for our employees’ dedication and sacrifice in support of the school district during what has been a difficult school year,” Beasley said.
