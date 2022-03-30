Clayton Schools employees to get $2,000 bonuses in April

Workers across the system, including principals, teachers and custodians, will see the supplemental pay near the end of April. All fulltime staff are eligible for the pay while part-time and substitute workers must have worked a minimum of 90 days and be active in the last 30 days.

“The board of education is honored to support the April bonus for all employees,” school board chairwoman Jessie Goree said in a new release. “Our commitment is to ensure all employees feel valued and appreciated as members of our team. This is just one gesture towards that end with more to come.”