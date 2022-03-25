Georgia Senate backs budget for upcoming year with teacher raises

Private prison operators also would receive more money to give their corrections officers raises under the plan, even though they are not state employees.

The Senate plan for the coming year in many ways mirrors the House proposal, calling for spending big money on priority areas: improving mental health care, boosting salaries, adding more facilities such as hospital and crisis beds, plus staffers; increasing access; aiding crime fighting; and enhancing schools and public health care programs.

“We focused on areas of quality, stewardship and fidelity,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake TIllery, R-Vidalia.

Tillery said the Senate plan would add incentives to improve the outcomes of state programs, including $28 million for efforts to improve third-grade reading levels in schools.

The Senate plan would include a new pay scale step for state troopers, plus a big boost in staffing of forensic examiners at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tillery said. It would eliminate a House proposal to add DUI and SWAT troopers.

It would add money for a summer pilot program to make sure 2,800 children in foster care who are ages 14-18 get to experience college campuses in the same way other high school-age kids do to help them decide their futures. It also would provide more money for local libraries for books and materials.

As the House did, the Senate plan backs Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to boost state spending on higher education and would eliminate the “institutional fees” that students have been forced to pay since the Great Recession, when the General Assembly slashed college funding.

While the state midyear budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 saw a massive increase — from about $27 billion to $30 billion — the spending plan for the upcoming year would see a more modest rise.

State tax collections are running 16% ahead of last year for the first eight months of fiscal 2022, which is good for budget writers who have to make sure they can afford the midyear budget increase. Gains are expected to slow in the coming year.

The teacher pay raise is particularly important to Kemp, who faces a tough reelection battle this year. Kemp promised during his 2018 campaign that he would give them a $5,000 increase over the course of his first term. He’d previously delivered on $3,000 in 2019, so the new raise would fulfill that promise.

In total, the state would spend about $950 million more on raises for state, k-12 school and university employees.