Clayton County Schools to keep mask mandate for rest of academic year

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley announced that masks will be required in district facilities at least until the summer. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Clayton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Clayton County Public Schools will continue requiring masks in buildings and on school buses, Superintendent Morcease Beasley said Tuesday.

It’s the only metro Atlanta school district still requiring masks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance in late February.

District leaders will assess the decision over the summer, Beasley said in a YouTube Live session. He also thanked the community for its patience and support.

“We want our students, our employees and our community to know that it’s imperative — critical — to us that everyone is safe in our facilities,” he said.

The CDC no longer recommends the universal use of masks in communities with low and medium levels of COVID-19. Clayton County is classified as having low levels of COVID-19.

Atlanta Public Schools and City Schools of Decatur, as well as school districts in DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties, all moved to optional masks in schools after the CDC update.

The last day of school for students in Clayton County is May 24.

