Clayton County Schools reiterates bus mask policy as some fail to comply

Clayton County Schools on Monday reiterated its mask policy on buses as it faced resistance from some students to follow the instruction.
In a release, the school system said that face coverings are required to keep drivers safe and because of the emergence of variants of COVID-19 in the south metro Atlanta community. Those who refuse to comply with the instruction risk being able to ride buses to school.
“Currently, we are experiencing some resistance at bus stops from parents primarily and a few students,” the district said. “Not only does this create potential confrontations but it hinders the progress of getting students to school safely and on time.
“While we don’t want to refuse transporting a student, we may be forced to review a student’s ridership privilege,” the school system said.
Area schools have reported hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases since classes began last week, though it is believed most, if not all, stemmed from infections contracted before school started. Some parents have pushed for face coverings to be required in districts where they are optional while others maintain their children should not be made to wear masks.