Clayton County Schools reiterates bus mask policy as some fail to comply

In a release, the school system said that face coverings are required to keep drivers safe and because of the emergence of variants of COVID-19 in the south metro Atlanta community. Those who refuse to comply with the instruction risk being able to ride buses to school.

“Currently, we are experiencing some resistance at bus stops from parents primarily and a few students,” the district said. “Not only does this create potential confrontations but it hinders the progress of getting students to school safely and on time.