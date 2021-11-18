ajc logo
Clayton County to tackle student mental wellness at Friday forum

Clayton County Schools to focus on student mental health at Friday online forum.
Caption
Clayton County Schools to focus on student mental health at Friday online forum.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools will discuss student mental wellness and awareness during an online forum on Friday.

Dubbed “#BetheOneto: Silence the Shame,” the discussion is for students from the 6th- to 12 grades and will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube Live from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

The event is designed to increase student awareness of mental wellness and access to resources. A goal is to destigmatize mental health issues and to take away the shame associated with needing help. A panel of mental health professionals from the district and in the community will lead the discussion.

Investigations
