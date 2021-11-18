Clayton County to tackle student mental wellness at Friday forum

Dubbed “#BetheOneto: Silence the Shame,” the discussion is for students from the 6th- to 12 grades and will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube Live from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

The event is designed to increase student awareness of mental wellness and access to resources. A goal is to destigmatize mental health issues and to take away the shame associated with needing help. A panel of mental health professionals from the district and in the community will lead the discussion.