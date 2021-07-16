More mental health services advocated for students and teachers

Some federal research shows about 30% of high school students nationwide last year felt depressed more frequently. A similar percentage of parents feared that isolation was harming their children’s emotional or mental health.

Education experts have long complained schools don’t have an adequate number of counselors, including for mental health. Emory University experts told reporters Thursday they believe a share of federal funds doled out to schools a few months ago will provide additional counseling and other resources. Georgia’s share is about $4.25 billion and some school systems have said they plan to use part of their allocation for mental health services.

The experts discussed in detail the need for schools to help special needs students since research shows they have more difficulty learning online.

The best way to help them, said Dr. Veda Johnson, professor of pediatrics at Emory School of Medicine and executive director of the university’s PARTNERS for Equity in Child and Adolescent Health, is “to reinforce the staffing so that you can actually help students catch up and you can address the deficits that they have experienced.”