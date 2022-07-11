ajc logo
X

Clayton County students to carry clear backpacks in new school year

Clayton County Schools has banned backpacks that are not clear for the 2022-2023 school year because of safety concerns.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County Schools has banned backpacks that are not clear for the 2022-2023 school year because of safety concerns.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

In an effort to keep weapons off campuses, the Clayton County School district will provide students with clear bookbags and require their use when school resumes next month.

School leaders did not say how much providing bookbags to all 52,000 students would cost, or when they will be available.

“In preparation for the return to school, with respect to the safety of all students and staff, as a reminder, the district will only allow students to carry clear bookbags for the 2022-2023 school year,” district officials said in a Monday news release.

The school district disallowed the use of all bookbags and lockers late last academic year after close to 100 weapons were seized on busses or on school grounds. Those weapons included an AR-15 assault rifle and a Glock 48 handgun, an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed. Other weapons confiscated included knives, brass knuckles stun guns and tasers, the AJC investigation found.

No one was killed or seriously injured in any of the incidents.

Clayton County is the latest to adopt new measures to improve school safety in the wake of mass shootings across the nation, including those on school campuses. Clear backpacks will be required this year for students in Rockdale County Schools and are mandatory in Atlanta Public Schools sports venues.

In an effort to quell school fighting and improve focus in the classroom, Fulton County Schools this year will bar elementary school students from using phones during the school day but they can have the devices on campus. Middle and high school students can’t use phones during class without the teacher’s permission, but the phones may be used during non-instructional time.

Fulton students also face discipline for recording fights, posting scuffles online or sharing such videos with others.

The May 24 shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers came the same day Clayton ended its 2021-2022 academic year.

Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley put the ban in place in April

“I am concerned that it is just a matter of time before something happens because our society seems to be bent on continuing with violence and it’s over into our schools,” Beasley said in April when announcing the bookbag ban. He was on vacation Monday and was unavailable for comment.

Emails and text messages between school officials leading up to the locker and book bag ban showed that they were terrified of potential of violence because of the flood of weapons being confiscated — and because of the conflicts they had seen during the school year.

Throughout the year, students threatened teachers and their classmates, weapons went off accidentally in buildings and even some toy guns looked real enough that alarmed parents called into school offices to report them, according to the documents.

Story so far:

The AJC has followed Clayton County Schools’ struggle to address school safety since it banned lockers and bookbags last April. The newspaper reviewed hundreds of emails, texts, police reports and updated policies in the weeks leading up to the ban. The documents showed school leaders feared possible school violence because of a flood of guns, knives and brass knuckles on campus.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Stockbridge officer in ‘right place, right time’ finds toddler wandering alone2h ago
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
3h ago
Despite big fundraising edge, Abrams is running as an underdog
3h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bars press, brings in reinforcements
8h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bars press, brings in reinforcements
8h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
5h ago
The Latest
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s first therapy dog Casper dies
2h ago
Clayton County Schools holding job fair Saturday
7h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund
8h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top