Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Clayton County surveys parents, students on school building return

Clayton County Schools is surveying parents and students about a return to face-to-face instruction. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
caption arrowCaption
Clayton County Schools is surveying parents and students about a return to face-to-face instruction. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools is asking parents and students to complete a survey about the district’s planned return to face-to-face instruction on Monday.

The south metro Atlanta district switched to online learning this week because of a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Several other metro Atlanta districts did the same, including Atlanta Public Schools and systems in DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Rockdale counties.

ExploreClayton County mandates negative COVID-19 test for school staff

Clayton Schools also has said staff cannot return to buildings next week without a negative COVID-19 test.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Superintendent Morcease Beasley asked parents and students to fill out a survey about their opinions on returning face to face. The survey must be completed by Thursday.

“Parents and students of Clayton County Public Schools, please check your email and complete a survey sent to all, “ Beasley wrote. “In addition to COVID data, we are collecting survey data to help us make informed and responsible decisions.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder to be sentenced Friday
33m ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Jan. 5)
12h ago
Gardiner named Stockbridge city manager after special called meeting
15h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top