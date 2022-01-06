Clayton County surveys parents, students on school building return

Clayton County Schools is asking parents and students to complete a survey about the district’s planned return to face-to-face instruction on Monday.
The south metro Atlanta district switched to online learning this week because of a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Several other metro Atlanta districts did the same, including Atlanta Public Schools and systems in DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Rockdale counties.
Clayton Schools also has said staff cannot return to buildings next week without a negative COVID-19 test.
In a Twitter post Wednesday, Superintendent Morcease Beasley asked parents and students to fill out a survey about their opinions on returning face to face. The survey must be completed by Thursday.
“Parents and students of Clayton County Public Schools, please check your email and complete a survey sent to all, “ Beasley wrote. “In addition to COVID data, we are collecting survey data to help us make informed and responsible decisions.”
