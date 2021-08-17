Clayton County superintendent turns to YouTube talk about COVID-19

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will host a YouTube Live session on Wednesday to update residents on the district’s COVID-19 response and operations of the school system.
The meeting will stream on the online channel at 1 p.m. and can also be viewed on the district’s website. It is Beasley’s second YouTube discussion with residents in as many months.
At least five Clayton County schools have switched to remote learning since the academic year kicked off earlier this month because of because of coronavirus outbreaks. The most recent pivot to online learning came this weekend when the district announced Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro would go virtual because of COVID-19.
School systems across metro Atlanta have struggled with increasing positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students, mostly because of the more infectious delta variant. Clayton was one of the few metro Atlanta school systems that began the school year with a mask mandate. Several other districts, which initially made face coverings optional, have since mandated masks because of increased COVID-19 infections.