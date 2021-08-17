Clayton County superintendent turns to YouTube talk about COVID-19

The meeting will stream on the online channel at 1 p.m. and can also be viewed on the district’s website. It is Beasley’s second YouTube discussion with residents in as many months.

At least five Clayton County schools have switched to remote learning since the academic year kicked off earlier this month because of because of coronavirus outbreaks. The most recent pivot to online learning came this weekend when the district announced Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro would go virtual because of COVID-19.