Henry County ‘bridge’ teaching staff to fill COVID-19 gaps

The south metro Atlanta school system said the program, which began Monday, assigns teachers to students working remotely because of the coronavirus to free classroom educators from trying to teach in-school and online simultaneously. It comes as school districts throughout metro Atlanta are struggling with surging COVID-19 cases because of the highly infectious delta variant.

“In order to ensure that students have access to uninterrupted learning during a quarantine period, Bridge teachers will provide instruction and/or support while a child is quarantined,” said Melissa Morse, Henry Schools chief learning and performance officer. “Students being able to maintain learning is critical to their development, course success, and for our high school students, graduation and beyond.”