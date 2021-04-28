Clayton County sheriff returns to work one day after being indicted

Federal law allows use of a restraint chair to keep inmates from harming themselves or someone else, but the chairs must not be used as a form of punishment.

Hill’s attorneys insisted Wednesday that the sheriff did not cause harm to any of the defendants and that the restraints fell within proper guidelines.

“The protocol that is required for the use of a restraining chair was absolutely, unequivocally followed to the ‘T,” said Drew Findling, who, with co-counsel Marissa Goldberg, said emergency personnel were available in case there were any problems.

The indictment says that the restraints caused bodily harm and injury.

Hill’s representatives said what federal officials should focus on is police shootings of civilians across the nation, not Hill.

“The Department of Justice has made, what appears to be, a tactical decision, to take a back seat on civil rights violations regarding what we see now as the daily shooting of citizens,” he said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said at a press conference Tuesday that Hill was indicted because he allegedly violated the rights of people he was sworn to protect.

“Such abuses of power not only harm the victims, they also erode the community’s trust in law enforcement,” he said.