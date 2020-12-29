Clayton County sets second round for CARES Act funds

Clayton County leaders are encouraging small businesses and non-profits who didn’t receive financial help from an earlier disbursement of Coronavirus Aide Relief and Economic Security Act funds to try again.
Clayton has $1 million for a second round of CARES Act funds that it wants to get in the hands of business community sometime in January. Leaders said they have $800,000 for small businesses and $200,000 for non-profit organizations.
Applications should be made to claytoncares.claytoncountyga.gov now through Jan. 8. Those who received assistance in the previous round of funding are ineligible for the latest grants, the county said.
The appropriations are part of billions of dollars the federal government has provided to help small businesses that have struggled with keeping their doors open and paying employees because of shutdowns and customer loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.