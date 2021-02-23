Clayton County Schools staff getting $2,000 pandemic bonus

Calling the move “hazard pay” for workers, Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said, “We are proud to provide our employees with this one-time pandemic bonus as a show of appreciation for their continued dedication to our students and school system during this unusual time. We will use the funds from Governor Kemp and local funds as needed to ensure that every employee receives the pandemic bonus.”

The Clayton Board of Education approved the funding at its Monday meeting where leaders also said they hope to offer in-person instruction sometime this academic year. But Beasley said that while county COVID-19 infections are falling, they have not decreased enough to bring students back to building classrooms.