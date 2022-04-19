Clayton County Schools hosting kindergarten sign up drive

The south metro Atlanta school district is planning kindergarten registration pop ups from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at Michelle Obama Stem Elementary School, 11485 Panhandle Road in Hampton, and Arnold Elementary School, 216 Stockbridge Road in Jonesboro.

The meetings are the first of five the school system said it plans to hold in the coming weeks to encourage students to sign up for kindergarten. Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley has been an advocate of early learning in pre-K and kindergarten, neither of which are required for students in Georgia.