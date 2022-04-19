BreakingNews
Clayton County Schools hosting kindergarten sign up drive
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools will hold kindergarten registration drives for area students this weekend.

The south metro Atlanta school district is planning kindergarten registration pop ups from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at Michelle Obama Stem Elementary School, 11485 Panhandle Road in Hampton, and Arnold Elementary School, 216 Stockbridge Road in Jonesboro.

The meetings are the first of five the school system said it plans to hold in the coming weeks to encourage students to sign up for kindergarten. Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley has been an advocate of early learning in pre-K and kindergarten, neither of which are required for students in Georgia.

To attend kindergarten, a child must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. For more information on required documents, parents may contact their child’s zoned school or contact Alicia Dunn at (alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us).

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
20h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
15h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
14h ago
