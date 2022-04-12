ajc logo
Clayton County accepting applications for 2022-2023 virtual school year

Clayton County is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 virtual school program.

Clayton County is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 virtual school program.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools is accepting applications for its virtual program for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The online program, which is open to all grades from kindergarten to 12th, will offer basic core courses, including math, science and social studies, as well as elective classes, such as technology, music, physical education and art.

The south mero Atlanta district, like many in metro Atlanta, has beefed up its virtual education options as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be 1,200 slots available next year in the virtual program — 200 for elementary, 500 for middle and 500 for high school students.

The deadline for applications is April 30. To apply, visit http://applyclayton.schoolmint.com. For additional information, visit 2022-2023 CCPS Virtual Learning Program - CCPS (clayton.k12.ga.us).

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

