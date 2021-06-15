Clayton County offering virtual school sign ups

Students interested in the south metro Atlanta district’s School Based Virtual Learning Program can enroll through Wednesday by completing an application at www.applyclayton.com.

The Virtual Learning Program, according to the school system, “is designed to provide parents with the flexibility of a full time at-home learning option for their child(ren) and is tuition free for students in grades K-12. Students who are accepted into the School Based Virtual Learning Program will still be enrolled in their zoned school (or admitted school choice.)”