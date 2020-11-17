Clayton County finishes presidential recount

Clayton County has finished its recount of votes from the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The south metro Atlanta county said Tuesday that it finished recounting 112,985 votes around 10:30 this morning.
Clayton becomes the latest area county to complete its count, following DeKalb, Fayette and Fulton counties. Cobb, Gwinnett and Henry counties were still counting votes as early as Tuesdayafternoon.
Clayton had said on Monday that as many as 94,000 votes counted and had said it expected to be finished the process by Wednesday’s deadline set by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.