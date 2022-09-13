Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move

In a release on Monday, the south metro Atlanta school system said that administrators will be on campuses to offer more visibility of district leaders and to help staff during critical times of the day, such as the beginning and end of the school day, lunch and when students switch classes.

“As we continue to adjust to the start of school and enhance security measures, district leadership is committed to exhausting all avenues to prioritize safety and limit disruptions to the instructional process,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said.