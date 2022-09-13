BreakingNews
Fight at Towers High School prompts brief lockdown
Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move

Clayton County Schools administrators will be more visible on district campuses to ensure student and staff safety.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Clayton County Schools administrators will be more visible on district campuses to ensure student and staff safety. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools is dispatching administrators to district campuses in a bid to ensure student and staff safety.

In a release on Monday, the south metro Atlanta school system said that administrators will be on campuses to offer more visibility of district leaders and to help staff during critical times of the day, such as the beginning and end of the school day, lunch and when students switch classes.

“As we continue to adjust to the start of school and enhance security measures, district leadership is committed to exhausting all avenues to prioritize safety and limit disruptions to the instructional process,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said.

Clayton has focused in recent weeks on campus violence, especially after school fights rose more than 200% in the first 12 days of the new academic year compared to the same period last year.

The school system also reported almost 100 weapons were brought to campus during the 2021-2022 academic year, including an AR-15 assault rifle and several guns, knives, tasers and brass knuckles.

“Our students remain our utmost priority and we are confident that through this and other established measures we can provide an environment conducive and supportive for all,” Beasley said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Towers High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a fight broke out.

