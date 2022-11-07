ajc logo
Clayton Commission holding meeting Monday on emergency rental assistance

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Clayton County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Monday to discuss emergency rental assistance funds.

The governmental body will meet at 5:15 p.m. to discuss a resolution addressing non-profit organizations that could administer federal Emergency Rental Assistance Act funds for the county. Clayton leaders have been unhappy with some of the administration of the millions of dollars in funds it has received from federal authorities.

The Commission will hold its regular work session at 5:30 p.m.

