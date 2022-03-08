Clayton chairman Jeff Turner to discuss ‘state of county’ Wednesday

Clayton County residents will get a chance to find out how their community is doing on several fronts Wednesday, including economically, on transportation issues and on public health.
County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner will deliver his annual “State of the County” address at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.
Tickets are $45 for members of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and the Council for Quality Growth and $65 for all others.
The event will also be streamed online for those who cannot attend.
Clayton, like many municipalities in 2021, had a year of ups and downs because of the coronavirus. Many residents lost their homes because of evictions and the county school system spent much of the 2020-2021 academic year teaching virtually. The county also saw a pronounced increase in its homicide rate.
But the county also reopened public buildings as coronavirus numbers leveled off and welcomed a new president to Clayton State University.
