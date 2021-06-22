Clayton County Chairman Turner named to regional security post

Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been elected chairman of the Atlanta Urban Security Initiative’s Senior Policy Group.
Turner, who has been a member of the organization since December 2013 as well as its vice chairman since October 2016, said he is looking forward to continuing to build regional cooperation in emergency preparedness.
“I’m humbled by the support shown in me by my colleagues on the Senior Policy Group and I am excited for the opportunity to lead our work in support of a secure, prepared and resilient region,” he said in a statement.
The Urban Area Security Initiative -- funded by the U.S. Department Homeland Security -- helps police, fire and emergency management directors in six metro Atlanta jurisdictions prepare for foreign or domestic terrorist events.
“Chairman Turner brings a wealth of experience to the table,” Doug Hooker, executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission, said. “He has demonstrated strong leadership in both Clayton and at the regional level as a member of the ARC board, and also boasts expertise in law enforcement issues.”